Vipers announces 5 man interim team after the sacking of Espinoza

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Vipers Sports Club has named a 5 man interim technical team that will be handling the club going until the end of this season.

The development follows the sacking of Mexican tactician Javier Martinez Espinoza on Saturday.

The club’s head of communications Abdu Wasike says the team includes Micheal Ouma, Oloya Moses, Edward Ssali and Ram Nyakana Mpuga with a fifth person to be named soon.

Micheal Ouma promised more team cohesion and creativity going foward in his initial address to the club.