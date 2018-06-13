URA appoints Sam Ssimbwa as head coach

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football club has today appointed Sam Ssimbwa as the clubs head coach and awarded him a three year contract.

According to the authority’s director of communication Ian Rumanyika the club is hopeful that Ssimbwa will lead them to the top.

Ssimbwa officially replaces Paul Nkata who resigned on 24th April 2018.

He will be assisted by Robert Mukasa and the former club legend Augustine Nsumba and Steven Kiggundu will be the club’s goal keeper’s strategist.

Prior to his appointment, Ssimbwa was head coach of Soana FC, Express FC, SC Vila and the Rwandan Police.