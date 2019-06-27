Uganda on the brink of AFCON last 16 after Zimbabwe draw

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Uganda Cranes earned a crucial point during the one all draw with the Warriors from Zimbabwe Warriors in an AFCON 2019 group A GAME played at the Cairo International Stadium last night.

Emmanuel Okwi scored the opening for Uganda after the initial shot on target from winger Abdul Lumala was stopped by the goalkeeper in the path of the scorer.

KhamaBilliat scored the equalizer in the closing moments of the first half.

Speaking after the game, the cranes Head coach Sebastian Desabre applauded the cranes players for putting up a good show in the second half.

On his part the Zimbabwe head coach Sunday Chidzambwa said his team did not put a good show because his boys were fatigued.

Uganda Cranes now has four points from two matches and will face already qualified Egypt on 30th June 2019.

Egypt beat DR Congo 2-0 in the closing game on the menu.

The two goals for Egypt were scored by Mo salah and Ahmed Elmohamady