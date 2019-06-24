Uganda cranes plan for their next AFCON game

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Uganda cranes coach Sebastian Desabre says they now have to plan for the next game after pulling off a good performance against DR Congo for the group A encounter in Cairo Egypt at the AFCON finals 2019.

The Uganda cranes ended a 41-year wait for an Africa Cup of Nations victory when they beat the Democratic Republic of Congo’s leopards 2-0 nil.

Uganda’s stunning win came through Patrick Kaddu and Emmauel Okwi’s goals.

This is also Uganda’s first three points at the finals since a 2-1 semi-final win over Nigeria en route to the 1978 Afcon final.

In a post-match presser Coach Desabre said the win is now history and they are now focused on the next match against Zimbabwe on Wednesday 26th June.

Meanwhile, DRC coach Florent Ibenge says Uganda beat them fair and square and they have no excuses for the game.