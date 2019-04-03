Uefa president calls for referees to stop games where there is racial abuse from fans

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says he will ask referees to be “brave” and stop matches where there is racial abuse from fans.

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, was subjected to abuse in games against Dynamo Kiev and Montenegro last month.

“The moment a match is stopped, or it’s not played, I think that 90% of normal people in the stadium would kick the asses of those idiots,” said Ceferin.

“It’s 2019, it’s not 100 years ago.”

“We will speak to the referees again, and tell them to be confident, not to be afraid to act,”.

“This is a huge problem. Not just the Balkans, all eastern Europe. There’s not much immigration there because everybody wanted to go to western Europe because of economic reasons, jobs, a better life.

“So it takes some time. But of course you see Italy, one of the biggest problems with racism, sexism and homophobia. You have England, where you have problems.

“It’s a problem of intolerant people, not a problem of nations.”

“I don’t see any tougher sanction than forbidding the fans, matches played in front of empty stadiums, which has happened in Croatia a few times, and the money sanctions,” he said.

“If it’s chronic, we could throw out a club team or a national team from a competition. Everything is possible. But that is a last resort.”

