Spain manager Enrique quits after 11 months

Spain manager Luis Enrique has stepped down for personal reasons and will be replaced by assistant Robert Moreno after less than a year in charge.

The former Barcelona boss signed a two-year contract in July 2018.

Enrique had been absent since March because of “a family matter of an urgent nature” according to the Spanish Football Federation.

The 49-year-old took over the national team following their exit from the 2018 World Cup in the last 16.

In a brief statement on the RFEF website, Enrique later thanked staff at the federation “for the faith they have shown me and for understanding the situation”.

Enrique took charge of Spain’s Nations League campaign, where they failed to reach the semi-finals, and began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

He travelled back home for a family matter before Spain’s 2-0 victory in Malta in March and Moreno was placed in temporary charge.

Under Moreno, Spain have won their past three games and will take on Romania in their next Euro 2020 qualifier in September.

Moreno is the fourth manager to be appointed by Spain in the past 12 months, after Julen Lopetegui was sacked two days before the World Cup and replaced by Fernando Hierro.