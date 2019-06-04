Semenya can compete without testosterone-reducing medication after Swiss court ruling

Caster Semenya will not need to take testosterone-reducing medication to compete after a Swiss court temporarily suspended a new IAAF ruling.

The Olympic 800m champion, 28, last month lost her challenge to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) against the implementation of a restriction on testosterone levels in female runners.

The ruling would have affected women competing from 400m to the mile.

Her legal representative Dr Dorothee Schramm said: “The court has granted welcome temporary protection to Caster Semenya.

The IAAF said it had yet to receive notification of the new decision from the Swiss court.

In its initial judgement Cas found that the new rules proposed by the IAAF – athletics’ world governing body – for athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) were discriminatory, but concluded that the discrimination was “necessary, reasonable and proportionate” to protect “the integrity of female athletics”.

Story by Bbc Sports.