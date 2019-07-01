Salah Scores as Hosts Egypt beat the cranes

Story By Bbc Sports

Egypt maintained their perfect start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign by beating Uganda in Cairo to advance into the last 16 as Group A winners.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a superb free-kick midway through the first half.

Cranes Skipper and goal goalie Dennis Onyango dives but fails to keep Salah’s perfect free-kick from going in 

Aston Villa’s Ahmed Elmohamady then doubled the Pharaohs’ lead before half-time with a powerful drive to keep DR Congo thumped Zimbabwe in Group A’s other game on Sunday, meaning Uganda progress as runners-up.

Hosts Egypt go through to the last 16 with a perfect record having beaten Zimbabwe and DR Congo in their opening two group games.