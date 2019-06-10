Portugal claim inaugural Nations League Trophy by beating the Dutch

Hosts Portugal claimed their second trophy in three years by beating the Netherlands to win the inaugural Nations League.

Fernando Santos’ side triumphed at the 2016 European Championship and Goncalo Guedes’ second half strike gave them a narrow victory in Porto which Santos said was evidence of their unity as a team.

The victory was achieved through Guedes in the 60th minute of the game smashing in from the edge of the area. England finished third in the tournament after a victory on penalties over Switzerland in Guimaraes.

Portugal are the first European nation to host and win a final of a major competition since France beat Brazil 3-0 in the final of the 1998 World Cup.

By BBC SPORTS