New Arsenal Coach handed nightmare start as Arsenal boss for the 2018-19 PL season

Arsenal go into the season under new management after Unai Emery succeeded Arsene Wenger, who has left after 22 years in charge.

And the Spaniard has been given a testing opening to life in the Premier League.

After the opening-weekend game at Emirates Stadium, the Gunners travel to fellow top-six contenders Chelsea.

Emery also has a tough start to December, with a home north London derby against Tottenham on 1 December followed by a trip to Manchester United.

Tottenham visit Newcastle first, then play Fulham at Wembley while their new £850m stadium is completed.

Manchester United host Leicester City, Liverpool entertain West Ham, and Championship winners Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Everton to Molineux.

Promoted Fulham host Crystal Palace, while Cardiff visit Bournemouth.

The three other fixtures on the opening weekend see Chelsea travel to Huddersfield, Southampton host Burnley, and Watford take on Brighton at Vicarage Road.

BY BBC SPORTS.