Moyes Hopes to Return to one Former Premier League Clubs

David Moyes is open to a sensational return to Everton – with struggling boss Marco Silva under increasing pressure.

Moyes, who left Everton for Manchester United in 2013 after 11 years at Goodison Park, is now the bookies’ favourite to succeed Silva, should the Portuguese get the sack.

Mirror Sport understands Moyes wants a return to the Premier League, after turning down the offer of jobs in the Championship and League One in recent weeks.

Moyes, who lasted just 10 months at United, is currently out of work after leaving West Ham in 2018, after six months in charge.

But the 56-year-old, who also managed Real Sociedad and Sunderland post-United, is now the heavy favourite to become the next Toffees boss – for the second time.

