Liverpool’s Salah named Premier League Player of the Season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won yet another award today when he was named the Premier League’s Player of the Season.

The 25-year-old Egypt international has scored 31 goals in 37 league matches in his first season since signing from Roma for £34m.

He will beat the record of 31 goals in a 38-game season if he scores against Brighton on Sunday.

Salah also won the PFA Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year awards.

Salah, who had an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea from 2014 to 2016, has scored 43 goals in 50 games in all competitions for Liverpool.