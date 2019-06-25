King Oyo asks Cranes players to take Zimbabwe clash serious

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The King of Toro kingdom, Omukama Oyo Nyimba kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has advised the Uganda cranes team not to underestimate any of their opponents in the AFCON tournament underway in Cairo, Egypt.

Attending the cranes training session last night at the Arab contractors stadium, King Oyo has asked the team to use the same energy they used to defeat DRC in their first game to win their next game due tomorrow against Zimbabwe.

The State Minister for Sports Charles Bakkabulindi who also graced the training has advised the players to take tomorrow’s match against Zimbabwe seriously since are fighting for survival unlike Uganda which is aiming at getting an early qualification slot in the tournament.