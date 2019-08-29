KCCA thump Proline to lift 4th successive Super Cup

BY ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

KCCA thrashed Proline 4-1 to lift their sixth Fufa Super Cup title last evening at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

New boy Erisa Ssekisambu scored two goals on his debut, Allan Okello, and Ramathan Musa added to the rout. Peter Magambo’s own goal was only a Proline’s consolation.

KCCA have now won this Cup, is contested by league champions and Uganda Cup winners, four successive seasons.

Proline looked jetlagged having returned from Malawi on Monday while KCCA quickly recovered from the 2-0 Pilsner Super 8 final loss to Vipers on Sunday.

KCCA kick off their league campaign on Saturday against promoted Wakiso Giants while Proline play Mbarara City.