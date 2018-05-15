KCCA FC hosts Egypt’s Al Ahly in historic CAF Champions’ league game today

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Uganda’s representatives in the CAF Champions’ league group stage, KCCA FC will today take on Egyptian giants Al Ahly at the Mandela National Stadium at Namboole stadium in the first ever Caf Champions League group stage match to be played on Ugandan soil.

KCCA just like the visitors started on a low, KCCA lost 1-0 to Township Rollers of Botswana on match day one while Al Ahly were held at home to a goalless draw by Esperance in the other group A game

Muzamiru Mutyaba and Ibrahim Sadam Juma return for KCCA after missing the defeat to Botswana’s township Rollers through injury.Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago who served a one match ban on match day one also makes his return.

Esperance will take on Township Rollers in Tunis in the other game of group A.

Last week Africa soccer governing body CAF appointed South African referees to take charge of the Champions’ League group stage match.

Key Stats:

This will be the first ever meeting between the two sides.

Al Ahly’s last visit to Uganda was in 2005 when they drew goalless against a Denis Onyango inspired SC Villa at Nakivubo stadium.

KCCA have only won once at Namboole in a continental game, that was in 2015 against Cameroon’s Cosmos De Bafia.