KCCA FC hailed for winning CECAFA Kagame cup

By Prossy Kisakye.

Kampala capital city authority council meeting Chaired by the Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias lukwago have congratulated KCCA FC football team for winning the CECAFA Kagame CUP.

KCCA FC were crowned champions after they defeated Tanzanian giants Azam FC 1-0.

This was KCCA’s second title since 1978 and the first title for Uganda since 2006 when Police FC last won the championship.

The Lord Mayor Erias lukwago has asked the executive director of the authority to prepare an appreciation token for the team for glory they have brought to the authority and Uganda at large.

KCCA walked away with a cash prize of $30,000 (sh112m) courtesy of President Paul Kagame’s support towards the competition