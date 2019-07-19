FUFA president elected on CAF committee

By Damali Mukhaye.

The president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations Moses Magogo has been elected to the Confederation of African Football executive committee.

This transpired at the ongoing CAF assembly which is being held in cairo, Egypt.

Magogo beat the renowned Tanzania football administrator Loedgar Tenga in the elections which have been held in the assembly,when he attained 33 votes against 19 votes.

Magogo becomes the first Ugandan to sit on this committee and he is likely to take over The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations as the president pending approval.

Magogo’s wins means that more CAF projects and trainings will be coming to Uganda.