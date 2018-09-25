Former Cranes Skipper Obua appointed as Maroons assistant coach

Former Uganda Cranes Skipper David Obua has been confirmed as the new assistant coach at Maroons Foot ball Club.

After months of negotiation between Obua and the Maroons hierarchy a deal was reached by the pair on Monday.

Obua’s role at the club will be will deputise well versed and experienced coach George ‘Best’ Nsimbe who has been head coach at KCCA, Vipers SC and Azam FC before his Job at Maroons. The pair will work together for the 2018/19 season with hopes that they can keep the club in the Uganda Premier League side for a second season in succession

Coach Nsimbe has described Obua’s addition to the technical team as very imperative.