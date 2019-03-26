Conor McGregor announces retirement from MMA

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor says he has retired from mixed martial arts.

The Irish fighter, 30, announced his decision on social media

McGregor’s last fight ended in defeat, when he was beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 – the Russian winning the lightweight contest by a fourth-round submission.

The 30-year-old is currently suspended from fighting by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after UFC 229 – a night which saw his defeat overshadowed by a post-fight brawl with victor Khabib Nurmagomedov.

With his suspension ongoing, talk has been rife as to his next fight but McGregor looked to call time on his career on social media.

Posting on his Twitter page in the early hours of Tuesday morning, McGregor wrote: ‘Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

‘I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!’

UFC president Dana White confirmed the shock news just one hour after McGregor’s announcement on Twitter.

‘He has the money to retire and his whiskey is KILLIN it,’ White told ESPN via text message. ‘It totally makes sense and if I was him i would retire too.

‘He’s retiring from fighting. Not from working. The whiskey will keep him busy and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on. He has been so fun to watch! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport.

‘I am so happy for him and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the octagon as he was in it.’

The news was particularly shocking given it came hours after an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon in which he claimed he was currently in negotiations with the UFC about a return to the octagon in July.

McGregor has not entered the cage since losing his lightweight title to Nurmagomedov back in October but will see his suspension from UFC 229 lifted on April 6.

If his retirement is legitimate – unlike the one following the Diaz defeat in 2016 – the Irishman will do so as the first fighter in UFC history to hold two belts at the same time in two weight classes.

He also made the crossover to boxing for a sole bout against undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather in a fight that earned him an estimated $100million (£75m).

Story By Daily Mail Sports.