Ziggy Wine Death was caused by a motorcycle accident – Police



Police have revealed that local musician and People Power supporter Micheal Alinda known to many as Ziggy Wyne succumbed to injuries he sustained from a motorcycle accident.

Ziggy Wyne’s death has since sparked heated debate among the public with some saying it was politically motivated.

Addressing journalists at the Central Police station this afternoon, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the deceased was involved in an accident on 21st July 2019 in Kyebando.

Enanga says they already have the exhibit of the Honda motorcycle whose number plate was recently recovered.

He adds that the motorcycle has several dents on the right-hand side which is commensurate to the injuries of the deceased who had injuries on the right hand side and the eye.

He adds that the burns on his body could have been caused by heat from the exhaust pipe.

Enanga has meanwhile assured the public that Ziggy’s death was accidental and not political motivated.