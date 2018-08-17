Zaakea dmitted at Rubaga

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Mityana Municipalities Mp Francis Zaake who has been missing ever since his fellow legislators were charged has been discovered allegedly abandoned at Rubaga hospital.

According to the Makindye West Mp Allan Sewanyana, Doctors have managed to pick him up and are now offering him the necessary medication.

Sewanyana who visited Zaake at Rubaga where he was allegedly abandoned says he cannot sit, see or even walk.

Reports from yesterday indicated that Zaake was allegedly beaten and is in a very critical situation.

We managed to talk to Sewanyana who gave us a brief update.

We are yet to get a response from the hospital management and police who are alleged to have abandoned Zaake at this hospital.

This is a developing story and we shall surely keep you up to date on our various platforms.