Zaake to be charged upon recovery

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that Mityana Municipality’s Francis Zaake will be charged upon recovery.

Zaake who was allegedly dumped at the Rubaga hospital is currently receiving medical treatment and yesterday he had his spinal cord scanned.

On Sunday, the president issued a statement saying Zaake escaped from police custody and they are currently searching for him.

In another statement issued last evening, Museveni said Zaake conspired with nurses to escape from the hospital in Arua where he had been taken after the Violence.

Museveni says police has since not arrested after he went missing because he resurfaced in a hospital in Kampala insisting he will be charged after recovery.