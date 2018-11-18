Zaake summoned by CID over Arua fracas

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Criminal investigations Directorate has summoned the Mityana municipality MP Francis Zaake to appear before the its headquarters in Kibuli on Wednesday 21st November 2018.

According to a letter dated 16th November to the speaker of parliament, the Director Criminal intelligence Grace Akullo says Zaake will appear before the Deputy Director investigations at the CID headquarters at 9am.

Akullo says the directorate is conducting investigations in two charges preferred against him namely treason and escaping from lawful custody.

She says the legislator will be guided on the next course of action on that day.

Zaake who was allegedly brutalized during the Arua by-election fracas returned India from treatment last month.