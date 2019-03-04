Zaake granted bail

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Mityana Municipality Mp Francis Zaake has been granted a shs 5 million non cash bail

Zaake who has been on remand at Gulu main prison had appeared for his bail application before GuluHigh Court Judge Steven Mubiru.

Zaake was last month remanded after being leveled with charges of treason.

Butambala county MP Muwanga Kivumbi stood surety for the accused person.

The Gulu High court was filled to capacity as Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake appeared.

Among mp’s in court was Kyadondo East’s Kyagulanyi Sentamu, Latif Ssebaggala, Medard Ssegona, Allan Ssewanyana, Paul Mwiru, Mathias Mpuuga, Ssemuju Nganda, and Muwanga Kivumbi among other people.

Zaake and the other 35 others are expected to appear before the same court on 14th March 2019.