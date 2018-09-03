Zaake, charged, released on bond and Cleared to travel for medication

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Lawyers of the Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake have revealed that they are now processing travel documents for the legislator to go abroad for further medical treatment.

His lawyer Nicholas Opiyo tells KFM that now that the legislator has been released on bond, he is free to move to any place of his choice for specialized treatment.

Zaake whose travel abroad was at first blocked by police was today officially charged with treason and escaping from police custody but has since been released on bond.

He is to appear before the commissioner electoral crime at the CID headquarters on the 3rd October 2018 for further mention of his case.

Zaake has presented two sureties among them the Mityana LC5 Chairperson Joseph Luzige and the Mukono south MP Johnson Muyanja.