Zaake barred from traveling to India for treatment

By James Kabengwa & Samuel Ssebuliba



Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has been barred from traveling abroad for further medical treatment.

According to Daily Monitor’s James Kabengwa, the immigration office wants a letter of clearance from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence.

Zaake was scheduled to fly out to India today for further treatment.

He was this morning moved in an ambulance from Rubaga hospital where he has been admitted for more than two weeks.

He was allegedly tortured and brutalized by security operatives during the Arua Municipality fracas.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Uganda Media Center (UMC) Ofwono Opondo has justified the blocking of Mityana municipality member of parliament.

In a statement published on the UMC website, Ofwono says Zaake is a suspect on the run who disappeared from lawful custody in Arua and should be arrested at the earliest opportunity.

Opondo adds that his leaving for India can be a means of trying to escape from justice.

On the last day of campaigns for Arua Municipality by-election campaigns, Zaake, his Kyadondo East counterpart Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine and other opposition MPs who included the eventual winner Kassiano Wadri, Paul Mwiri (Jinja East), Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality) and Mike Mabikke (former Makindye East) were violently arrested by police and army officers on accusations that they pelted stones at the President’s motorcade and and damaged the rear windscreen of his car.