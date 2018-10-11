Zaake back in the country, police pick him up at the airport and escorted him home

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake has arrived at his home in Mityana amidst great jubilation and celebration from his supporters

Zaake who has been in India where he went to receive specialized treatment, returned this morning and was received by security.

The police escorted him to his home constituency in Mityana amidst tight security.

He has been in India receiving specialized medical treatment after he was allegedly brutalized during the chaos that marred the Arua municipality by election.