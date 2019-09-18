YY bus impounded and driver arrested in Iganga

By Yazid Yolisigira

Over sixty passengers traveling from Mbale in a Kampala-bound bus belonging to YY Coaches and Courier Services were left stranded on Tuesday afternoon after police in Iganga District impounded the bus for breaking traffic rules.

The driver of the bus, registration number UAX 276H, was arrested for breaking the ‘route chart rules’ which were recently given to the company in the wake of numerous road accidents perpetuated by its drivers.

Mr. David Ndaula, the District Police Commander, says the impounded bus had ‘moved all night’ from Kampala to Mbale yet according to the route chart, it was meant to set off from Kampala today at about 3pm.

“We have also discovered that passengers were meant to travel on a different bus Registration number UAY 057V as indicated on the tickets given to them and not the impounded one which was meant to be in Kampala at the time”, said Mr Ndaula.

Mr.Ndaula discovered that most of the YY buses were getting involved in road accidents because their drivers were overworking and had no time to rest.

Some of the passengers have been able to board taxis, while those without money are still stuck at Iganga Police Station, hoping that another bus from the same company will be provided.

In the recent past, several buses belonging to YY Bus company have been involved in road accidents that have claimed several lives and left scores severely injured.