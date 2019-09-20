Youth petition speaker Kadaga over climate change concerns

By Juliet Nalwooga

Youth under their umbrella body, “Youth Go Green” have today petitioned the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga over increased environment degradation that has had negative effects on the climate.

Their petition is part of today’s global climate strike activities to raise awareness about climate change.

The youth Go Green executive director Edwin Muhumuza says they are optimistic the petition will help in shaping climate change debate at parliament.

The youth took to the streets across the globe to demand for climate justice under the theme. ‘If not you then who, if not now then when?”

Meanwhile, in Germany where climate change protesters took to the streets in 500 towns and cities, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government agreed to set a price on carbon emissions in a bid to meet a 2030 climate target of cutting greenhouse gases by 55% on 1990 levels.

The package, estimated to cost €54bn (£48bn; $60bn) by 2023, was however rejected by the Fridays for Future movement as inadequate.