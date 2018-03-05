World cup trophy arrives today

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The World cup trophy which is the most prestigious award in the globe will arrive in Uganda today from South Africa.

It will be taken to state house Entebbe for presidential blessings and then on March 6th for public viewing at Lugogo cricket oval grounds.

For the second time in 9 years, the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) World Cup original trophy will be in the Uganda.

People will be given the chance to take selfies and have a photo moment with it but not to touch it.

It is only the president that is allowed to touch the trophy.

Last week the police while addressing journalist’s, police public relations officer in department of logistics and operations Samson Lubega assured Ugandans of security.