World Bank – Teach pupils in local languages

By Damali mukhaye.

The World Bank has implored the Ugandan government to start teaching pupils in their local languages if it is to improve learning outcomes.

Presenting the report dubbed “Facing Forward :Schooling for learning in Africa “the world bank’s education practice manager Sojitha Bashir said that Uganda is among the African countries with low education levels because childcare not understand what their instructors teach them.

She said countries like Tanzania, Burundi and Ethiopia are performing well because they are have adopted one language which they are teaching their children.

Meanwhile, the minister of education Janet Museveni said the ministry is facing a challenge in implementing it since some children do not know their mother language.