World Bank ranks Uganda low on ease of doing business

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Uganda has again dropped five places from 122 to 127 out of 190 economies in the latest ease of doing business report by the World Bank.

This is after it failed to implement some of the reforms that would have created an easy and enabling environment for doing business.

According to the report, Uganda performed poorly because the cost of getting electricity remains high and the time for Registering Property.

However Uganda made a few reforms by developing the Malaba One-Stop Border Post which seeks to reduce the time for export documentary and border compliance.

Despite the decline the report also shows that Uganda made starting a business easier by eliminating the requirement that a commissioner of oaths must sign compliance declarations.

Meanwhile Rwanda and Kenya are ranked highest in the region in the 29th and 61st positions.

South Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia are the lowest ranked economies in the region.