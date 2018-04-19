World Bank announces electricity campaign

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The World Bank has announced that it is soon embarking on a bigger campaign to extend electricity to rural areas across Africa.

This was revealed last evening by the banks senior economist Richard Walker during a video teleconferencing briefing from Washington DC with journalists.

In the bank’s latest Economic Update report released yesterday, access to reliable and affordable energy sources is highlighted as one of the major challenges faced by African countries.

The report further revealsthat two out of three people in Africa do not have reliable and affordable electricity to produce and be competitive on the global market.

Now according to Albert Zeufacka chief economist at the bank, African governments must find innovative ways to increase access to electricity to rural areas.