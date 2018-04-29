Workers threaten to Petition gov’t over Cuban doctors

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Workers leaders have renewed calls to government to drop the plan to import doctors from Cuba.

This comes at a time government has maintained that the Cuban specialists are important and will help improve Uganda’s health care.

Speaking at the occupation safety and health day celebrations in Kampala yesterday the state minister for Gender and culture Peace Mutuuzo justified the move saying it would also help stop medical referrals abroad.

Speaking to Kfm the Organization’s chairman general Usher Wilson Owere says it is unacceptable to import foreign doctors and pay them highly at the expense of the local specialists.

He warns that if government goes ahead with the move, the workers leaders are to petition the International Labor organization