Workers propose counter salary structure

By Moses Ndhaye.

Workers under their umbrella body, the National organization of Trade Unions have opposed the recent government salary enhancement structure by releasing their own.

Addressing journalist today, the union Secretary General Peter Werikhe said 11 of the Key trade organizations in Uganda unanimously rejected the government’s enhancement salary structure arguing that it is selective and does not address their salary concerns.

Now according to their proposed salary structure they want the least paid civil servant to be paid shs 1.3M and the highest shs 23M.

Werihke says failure by government to adhere to their structure will lead to a national sit down strike on June 23rd, 2018.