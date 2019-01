By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Workers MP Sam Lyomoki is to petition parliament over the irregular sacking of staff at Makerere University.

Last year the Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabus Nawangwe sacked over 40 members of staff with the latest being the suspension of the chairperson University staff Deus Muhwezi over insubordination.

Lyomoki adds that they are employ legal means together with the various workers unions to fight for the rights of university staff.

