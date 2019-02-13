Workers’ MP Lyomoki – NSSF Act amendment endorsed by top management

By Moses Kyeyune.

Workers’ MP Sam Lyomoki says that his move for a private members bill to amend the NSSF Act has been endorsed by the Fund’s top management.

Lyomoki has submitted to parliament, a request to present a private members bill to amendment the NSSF Act, in order to establish and enhance social protection and management frame work to achieve efficient and transparent administration of the Fund.;

The MP also wants to provide for midterm accessibility of benefits by an employee, on grounds that sometimes workers fall out of employment but have to wait until the age of 55 to acquire the benefits.

Speaking to KFM in a telephone interview, Lyomoki says that his drive is grounded right from the workers unions and NSSF itself.

Debate on whether or not for parliament to grant permission to the MP is slated for this afternoon, but government has already shown interest in taking up the bill.