Workers MP calls for support

By Ritah Kemigisa.

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate international Labor Day, the Workers’ Member of Parliament Dr Sam Lyomoki has asked fellow legislators to support the amendment of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Act of 1985 that will allow workers to access their savings at the age of 45.

The Act in its current form only allows a fund member to attain the NSSF savings only during their retirement age which is between 55 and 65 years.

Lyomoki who was granted leave of parliament to introduce the bill says if the act is amended, it will go a long way in improving the social security sector.

Economists have since said the amended act will have ripple effects on the economy.