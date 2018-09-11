Workers in merged agencies to be given other jobs

By Damali Mukhaye.

Government has assured workers who are yet to lose their jobs following the merging of some government agencies of other jobs in the newly created districts.

Addressing journalists at Uganda media center, the minister for ICT and national guidance Frank Tumwebeze has said some of the executive directors in the affected agencies will be made commissioners in their mother ministries and others will fill jobs in the newly created districts.

Among the affected agencies include the Uganda national road Authority and the National Identification Registration Authority

The government says it will save at least Shs 988 billion from the disbanding and merging exercise.

The permanent secretary at public service Catherine Musingwiire said government will harmonize the salaries of all the agencies that have been merged.

This she says will save government from spending more money since some agencies have been taking more than others.

Musingwiire says the merged agencies were taking more than 37% of government’s national budget.