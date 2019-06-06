Workers call for M7’s commitment on salaries

By Ritah Kemigisa.

As the president prepares to address the nation today, workers have called for a strong commitment from the president towards the harmonization of salaries in Uganda.

In his address last year, the president did not tackle the issue of minimum wage and the salary review commission which many termed as a big miss towards solving civil servants woes.

The chairman general of the National organization of Trade Unions (NOTU) Usher Owere tells kfm that the president needs to champion the establishment of an independent review commission for salaries so that they can be harmonized.

This he says is because a directive from the president alone might not work without a proper institution in place.