Women want more opportunities Oil and Gas

By Steven Mbidde

Women entrepreneurs have asked government to consider employing more women in the Oil and Gas sector projects as a way of raising their welfare and building the economy.

It’s is expected that over six thousand jobs will be created with the Tilenga oil and gas project but statistics indicate that majority of women are usually sidelined in the job market.

The proportion of men owning land is 21% higher than that of women and are majorly subjected to doing farm and food supply yet only 20% of women involved in agribusiness own land.

The chief Executive officer of Uganda Women Entrepreneurs Association Ltd Connie Kekihembo says they have begun an active campaign to ensure women get the vital training and partnerships to position them for jobs in the energy sector.