Women vendors excited over introduction of application to help them access market for their products

By Ndaye mosses.

Women vendors operating in various Markets in the five divisions around the city are excited over the introduction of a computer application which is going to help them access market for their products.

The new innovation is targeting women engaging in sailing fruits and other fresh items.

The executive director institute for social transformation Rita Atukwasa says the institute has Partnered with the UN-women to transform the lives of women engaging in small businesses.

She says the computer application will be able to link up the women in this business to supply their items to big supper markets across the country.