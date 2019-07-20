Women rights activists call for more commitment of govts on SDGs

By Catherine Ageno

Thousands of women’s rights activists from across the globe took to the streets of New York on Thursday to demand greater government accountability and commitment to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

In global solidarity, hundreds of activists and human rights defenders from across the world including the African Women’s Development & Communications Network, FEMNET marched the streets in New York chanting “rise up, fist up, for system change” and “we are the feminists fighting for justice and liberation”.

Speaking at the sidelines of this year’s High Level political Forum on Sustainable Development, FEMNET Executive Director Ms. Memory Kachambwa, decried the state of rising inequalities in the world especially in the global South.

“In actual fact, the world is lagging behind in many dimensions and there is an urgency to accelerate progress towards our collective aspirations for a better, just, peaceful and sustainable world”, said Ms. Kachambwa.



Ms. Kachambwa says four years into the implementation of the ambitious and promising 17 Sustainable Development Goals, it has been ‘business as usual’ with not much progress in genuinely leaving no one behind and transforming the world as envisioned in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.