Women parliamentarians a disappointment

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

The former mister of ethics and integrity Maria Matembe says women Members of Parliament are the ones behind the destruction of democracy in Uganda.

Speaking to KFM she cites government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa, state minister of investments Everlyne Annite and Hanifa Kawoya as the MP’s who bribed fellow members of Parliament during the debate to amend presidential term limits.

According to her, the money they used for bribing MP’s could be used for helping children with nodding disease in Northern Uganda and pregnant women in hospitals.

She says it is very sad that as head of Parliament speaker Rebecca Kadaga could not stop beating of opposition MP’s like Betty Namboozi during the presidential term limits debate.

She wondered whether Ms Namboozi will ever give birth to children again because of the beatings and regrets why she fought so hard for women rights during her days as an MP as it is now them who spearhead destruction of democracy in the country.