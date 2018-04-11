Women hospital to open in July

By Shamim Nateebwa.

Women that are struggling with infertility related challenges will only have to wait a few more months to find relief as the Mulago Women’s Fertility Hospital is expected to start operating in July this year.

This has been revealed by the Mulago hospital spokesperson Enoch Kusaasira who notes that the move is meant to have the hospital budgeted for in next financial year.

Kusaasira says construction and equipping of the facility is complete but it cannot operate without funds.

This will be the first public health facility that provides fertility-related services; the other five in the country are all private and located within Kampala.

This hospital will provide assisted reproductive technologies to enable infertile women bear children through a process known as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

The IVF is a process that increases the efficiency of human reproduction, in cases where it is often not efficient naturally.