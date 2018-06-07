Women disappointed with the #SOTNUG18 address

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The women of Uganda are disappointed with the state of the nation address delivered President Yoweri Museveni yesterday.

According to the FDC women’s league spokesperson Sarah Eperu, the president did not make a strong statement about the current spate of kidnaps and women murders.

Eperu says it is disappointing that the president did not even talk about the possible solutions government is going to put in place to contain these crimes.

She adds that intelligence cannot work as the president suggested if there is no security in the country.