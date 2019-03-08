Women asked to stop gossiping and work

By Ritah Kemigisa.

As women celebrate the international women’s day, the state minister for sports Charles Bakabulindi has urged them to be more innovative if they are to develop themselves.

Bakabulindi says women should stop engaging in petty talk and gossiping but rather engage in productive work.

For those running top offices, Bakabulindi has urged them to sensitize fellow women to come with innovative ideas that can uplift them.

The celebrations are taking place in Bunyaganbu district under the theme “under the theme, “Empowering Women through Innovative Approaches to Social Protection: A Pre-requisite for Inclusive and Sustainable Development”.