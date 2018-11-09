Woman kills son for stealing 10k

By Abubaker Kirunda.

Police in Iganga are hunting for a Woman for allegedly killing her 11-year old son over theft of 10,000 Uganda shillings

The suspect Hajira Nairuba a resident of Namungalwe B village in Namungalwe sub-county in Iganga is said to have beaten to death the son she suspected to have stolen the money from the neighbor.

The deceased has been identified as Shamil Kalulu.

The Busoga East police spokesperson James Mubi said the body of the deceased was taken to Iganga-Nakavule hospital mortuary as police hunt for the suspect on run.