Woman cheating on her husband fakes kidnap

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Police are holding a woman who lied to police that she had been kidnapped and raped yet she had spent a weekend cheating on her husband at Serena hotel.

The Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says the suspect identified as Margret Namukose after disappearing for one day called her husband and claimed that unknown men had kidnapped, raped and dumped her in a certain forest.

This forced the husband to report to Kyebando police and an inquiry started until Friday when she resurfaced.

Upon interrogation, Namukose confessed that she had lied to her husband to get time and enjoy life with her new husband.

She is currently detained at Kira Road Police Station