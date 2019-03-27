Woman chased from village for stealing 1kg of sugar

By Abubaker Kirunda.

A 25-year old Woman has been chased from the village for stealing 1 kilogram of sugar from a shop.

Agnes Kawuma was found guilty of stealing this sugar from a shop belonging to a one God.

She was found guilty by the Buwekula village LC1 Court in Mafubira sub-county-Jinja presided over by the chairperson Jamwa Waiswa.

The LC members and other residents accused the culprit of being a perpetual thief.

Kawuma pleaded guilty before the LC Court wondering what had gone wrong with her because she finds herself stealing people’s items.

She asked for forgiveness but the court and residents declined to forgive her and instead wrote a letter instructing her to go back to her Wanyange village in Mafubira sub-county in Jinja.